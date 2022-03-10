Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $189.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.57 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

