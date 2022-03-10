Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $232.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.78.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $189.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $148.57 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $10,158,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

