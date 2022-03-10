Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $5.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.33. 5,025,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day moving average is $215.56. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,504 shares of company stock worth $26,067,140. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

