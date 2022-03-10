Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $104.00

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.00 and last traded at $104.78, with a volume of 24320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,357,296. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

