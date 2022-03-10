Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.80 Million

Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) will announce $271.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $274.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $176.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.41. 2,263,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.64. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,267 shares of company stock worth $12,748,022. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

