Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

ZS stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,633. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of -87.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.18.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,267 shares of company stock worth $12,748,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after buying an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

