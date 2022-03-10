ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Down 9.8%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 34,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,454,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.
ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)
