Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Holdings Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zuora were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,818 shares of company stock worth $1,819,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NYSE ZUO opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

