-$0.03 EPS Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NPTN. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 92,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,727 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,622. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.89.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

