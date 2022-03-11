$0.03 EPS Expected for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Offerpad’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Offerpad.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Offerpad has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.00.

NYSE OPAD traded down 0.04 on Friday, reaching 4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,025. Offerpad has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is 4.38.

In other Offerpad news, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the fourth quarter valued at $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Offerpad by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC grew its holdings in Offerpad by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $8,720,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter valued at $6,664,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

