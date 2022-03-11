$0.14 EPS Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

NYSE ZEN traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $116.26. 37,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,590. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.61.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $820,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,563,387 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,556,000 after buying an additional 4,743,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after buying an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,413,000 after buying an additional 316,453 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,918,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,885,000 after buying an additional 180,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.