$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Copa posted earnings of ($2.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Copa by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Copa by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Copa by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

