$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,373,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

