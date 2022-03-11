$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 27,273 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $66.50. 13,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

