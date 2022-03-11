$0.87 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

WNS stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $95,257,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth about $34,747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in WNS by 45.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 547.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 209,305 shares in the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

