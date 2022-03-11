$0.91 EPS Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,131,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 56,936 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,819,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

