$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Service Co. International reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

SCI stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $71.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.