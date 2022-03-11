$1.09 EPS Expected for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Argo Group International reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:ARGO traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. 8,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,058. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

