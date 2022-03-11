$1.32 EPS Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 53.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Stepan by 33.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCL opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.86. Stepan has a 12-month low of $97.35 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

