$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) to announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.77. Visa posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

NYSE V traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Visa by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,593,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

