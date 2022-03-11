$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.47. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MODV stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,518. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.06. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,981,000 after purchasing an additional 53,818 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the period.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

