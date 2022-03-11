$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.77. DaVita posted earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

DaVita stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.97. 778,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in DaVita by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

