$1.90 EPS Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.30. 249,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,065,810. The company has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.