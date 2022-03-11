$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) to report $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Cintas by 97.2% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 4.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,095,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.30. 371,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.16. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $328.57 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

