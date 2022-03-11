$1.95 EPS Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.04. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $10.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $12.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.38. 80,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.56.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,633,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Masonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.