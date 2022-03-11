10,429 Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 38.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth $1,330,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth $401,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after buying an additional 32,532 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $60,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $52.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

