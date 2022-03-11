10,850 Shares in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the third quarter worth $686,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 112.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 201,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 106,675 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 728,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 77,934 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth $382,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLGT opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $319.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.77 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

