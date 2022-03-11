$112.21 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) to post $112.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.90 million and the lowest is $111.53 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $90.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $519.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $522.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $626.65 million, with estimates ranging from $593.14 million to $655.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.41. 786,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,295. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

