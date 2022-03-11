11,954 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after acquiring an additional 577,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 61,765 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $135.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.86. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

