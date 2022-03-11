13,828 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 81.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Barclays by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 90,379 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.