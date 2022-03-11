13,828 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 81.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Barclays by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 90,379 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 20.19%.
Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
