14,996 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after buying an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $104,260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $53,172,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after buying an additional 137,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 35.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,568,000 after buying an additional 110,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $145.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.83 and its 200-day moving average is $144.80. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.97 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

