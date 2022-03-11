$164.84 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) will post sales of $164.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.20 million. Anaplan reported sales of $129.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $745.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.98 million to $745.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $930.36 million, with estimates ranging from $921.90 million to $947.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,672,854.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $5,042,167. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Anaplan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

