$194.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will post sales of $194.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.50 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $197.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.53. 196,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after buying an additional 38,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,732,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

