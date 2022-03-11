$198.04 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $198.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the lowest is $197.10 million. Avalara reported sales of $153.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $857.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.20 million to $860.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $2,321,922 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Avalara by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.60. Avalara has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

