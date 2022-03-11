$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to report $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Dover by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dover by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.63. The company had a trading volume of 773,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.30. Dover has a one year low of $132.46 and a one year high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

