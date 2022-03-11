$20.33 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) to report sales of $20.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.84 million and the lowest is $18.42 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $17.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $80.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $86.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $91.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHF. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 101,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,629. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $342.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

