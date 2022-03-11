21,478 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 103,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
