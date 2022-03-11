2,196 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.16 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

