22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,041 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,951,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,455,000 after buying an additional 195,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 212,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 2,384,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 470.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 1,241,613 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth about $3,285,000. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Shares of XXII opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.01. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XXII. Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dawson James increased their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

22nd Century Group Profile (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.