22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XXII. Dawson James upped their target price on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

22nd Century Group stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $379.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.01. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth $2,423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 623.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 330,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

