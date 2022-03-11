2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.88. 448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

