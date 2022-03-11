3,000 Shares in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the third quarter valued at $1,621,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in FRP by 57.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FRP by 13.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FRP by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FRP during the second quarter worth about $341,000. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

