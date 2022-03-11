31,345 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 33.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 498,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 124,738 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 46.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after buying an additional 763,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 26.0% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of M opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.