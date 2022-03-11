36,202 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Option Care Health by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $2,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Option Care Health by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Option Care Health by 110.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 185.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 993,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after acquiring an additional 645,522 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPCH opened at $26.08 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

