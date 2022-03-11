3,622 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 787,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $45.36 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.