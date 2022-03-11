3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.49. 32,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,767. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average of $174.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.71.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

