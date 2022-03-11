4,600 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in EnerSys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $2,233,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

