4,835 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 119.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on SF. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.
SF opened at $63.94 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.
