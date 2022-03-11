4,874 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Fastenal by 333.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Fastenal by 264.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

FAST stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

