$5.41 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Equities analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the highest is $5.95 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $21.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $24.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $23.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.04.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,454.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,885,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.