$5.41 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the highest is $5.95 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $21.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $24.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $23.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.04.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,454.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,885,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

